Georgia Food Recall List

This following is a summary of new or updated/expanded food recalls impacting Georgia. For specific product identifiers (lot codes, expiration dates, etc.) and additional recall info, please click the links, which will redirect you to the official recall notice.

Country Fresh Orlando, LLC diced bell pepper, vegetable kabobs, and creole and fajita mixed diced vegetables for the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The product has already expired (“Best By” dates 8/12/17 through 8/20/17), but is included in this update as a precaution. The products were sold in GA, AL, FL, LA and MS.

Rajbhog Distributors GA. Inc. packets of Jalebi that may contain an undeclared allergen (almond). The product can be identified by visibly looking at the Jalebi packets (in clear containers, almonds were used as a topping to garnish the Indian sweet, Jalebi). The packets have codes P026 and P027, and were distributed to grocery stores in GA, SC, NC, FL, MS and TN.

Dedinas-Franzak Enterprises Big Win, Butter Popcorn Artificially Flavored 5 oz, UPC #0-11822-58492-0 for an undeclared allergen (milk). The product was distributed through Rite Aid stores in the snack aisle, with expiration date 16FEB2018.