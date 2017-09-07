Georgia Department of Agriculture Responding to Threat of Hurricane Irma

ATLANTA, Ga. –With expectations of the extremely powerful Hurricane Irma to impact south Florida this weekend, the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) is working with all of our state, federal and industry partners to support the safety and comfort of Georgia citizens, their animals and our Florida neighbors fleeing the storm.

To assist those evacuating with animals, GDA has temporarily suspended Animal Interstate Movement Health Requirements for entry into Georgia for the transportation of animals from areas expected to be impacted by Hurricane Irma in Florida. The suspension of entry requirements applies to animals entering Georgia from Florida only. For more information regarding the suspended requirements visit www.agr.georgia.gov/gda- hurricane-response.aspx.

Efforts to coordinate state-wide pet and pet friendly shelters are underway. Efforts to identify temporary sheltering facilities for evacuated livestock are also ongoing. Effective Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 8:00 a.m., the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry, Georgia, will serve as an equine evacuation site for those in the line of Hurricane Irma. For additional information contact Philip Gentry at pgentry@gnfa.com or 478-988-6522. Updated information regarding all animal sheltering locations will be available at www.agr.georgia.gov/gda- hurricane-response.aspx as it becomes available.

The department is also working with our fuel and food retail license holders to ensure they are informed regarding storm response. More information on fuel quality control efforts and food safety tips are available at www.agr.georgia.gov/gda- hurricane-response.aspx.

Stay informed with continuous updates on all of GDA’s storm response efforts by visiting facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ georgiangrown/ or follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/ GeorgiaGrown.