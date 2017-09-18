Gas prices hit three year high

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – According to AAA, gas prices are at a three year high.

Over the last month, prices in Florida have increased by 46 cents. In Georgia, prices increased 50 cents. Customers filling their tanks in Tallahassee on Monday took notice.

“They have been going up quite a bit,” said Tallahassee resident Bob Fink.

“Probably in the past week, it’s increased some. A lot,” said Shantel Day, who was passing through Tallahassee on her way home to Jacksonville. “I drive for a living, so gas is something that is always consistently on my mind.”

AAA attributes the hike to the recent hurricanes.

“Hurricanes Harvey and Irma delivered a 1-2 punch on gas prices in the southeastern U.S.,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices surged when Hurricane Harvey caused refinery outages along the Gulf Coast. As refineries recovered, gas prices should have begun to decline after Labor Day, but the arrival of Hurricane Irma caused a surge in demand, preventing the impending plunge.”

“They take it up when people really need it for everything, generators,” said Miguel McNair, who is from Mississippi. “I think it should drop, if we stay down there by some big refineries. They’ve been shipping gas 24/7 here to Florida and different areas that the hurricanes hit. So I expect it to go down.”

Currently, the average price of gas in Florida is $2.73. In Georgia the average is $2.76

Many said they hope to see those prices drop.

“It’d be nice if it would go down to like $2, hold steady there. That would make me happy,” said Fink.

“Let it decrease! I want it to decrease!” said Day.

Jenkins said gas priced are expected to drop soon.

“Gas prices are poised to plummet 30 cents,” Jenkins continued. “It will not happen overnight, as pump prices decline much slower than they rise. Plus, the threat of any new storms making landfall in the United States would compromise the collapse. However, motorists should see gas prices decline through the end of the month, and possibly reach the lowest point of the year in the fourth fiscal quarter.”

