Florida governor declares state of emergency to prepare for Hurricane Irma

NAPLES, Fla. – Florida Governor Rick Scott issued an Executive Order, declaring a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties in response to Hurricane Irma, a major Category 4 storm that is approaching Florida.

In a press release, Scott’s office said declaring a state of emergency, Governor Scott is ensuring that local governments have ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared for the storm.

“Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared,” Scott said. “I have continued to be briefed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Hurricane Irma and current forecast models have Florida in Irma’s path – potentially impacting millions of Floridians.

“Today, given these forecasts and the intensity of this storm, I have declared a state of emergency for every county in Florida to make certain that state, federal and local governments are able to work together and make sure resources are dispersed to local communities as we get prepared for this storm.”

Scott continued, “In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best and while the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared. This state of emergency allows our emergency management officials to act swiftly in the best interest of Floridians without the burden of bureaucracy or red tape.

“In Florida, we know that the best way to protect our families in severe weather is to have a plan. I urge all Floridians to remain vigilant and stay alert to local weather and news and visit FLGetAPlan.com today as we all prepare for Hurricane Irma. We will keep monitoring and issuing updates on Hurricane Irma as it approaches Florida.”

Hurricane Irma was named a Category 4 storm in the late afternoon on Monday.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)