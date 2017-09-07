FEMA conducts flood study in Lowndes County

VALDOSTA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is kicking off a five-year flood study in Lowndes County.

FEMA met with city and county leaders on Wednesday to discuss the process. The study is designed to help resident’s know if they qualify for flood insurance.

The area’s last flood zone update was around eight years ago.

Emergency Management officials say it can’t prevent the flooding, but it can put families in a better place financially.

“Flooding is total devastation. You have water that comes into your home and not only does it ruin things, but that water will also damage your walls. It can cause bacteria and mold,” says Paige Dukes with Lowndes EMA.

Personnel will begin measuring around 100 private properties within the county.

