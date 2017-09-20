Falcons Beasley out 4-6 Weeks

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons star Vic Beasley could be out for from 4-6 weeks due to a hamstring injury, according to league reports.

The NFL’s sack leader in 2016, Beasley was a big part of the attacking Falcons defense and was already on a strong pace in the first two games of 2017.

The Falcons will travel to Detroit this weekend to face the Lions and Matthew Stafford’s high-powered offense. The former Georgia quarterback has lead Detroit to 2 wins, including last Monday’s win over the Giants in New York.

After Detroit, the Falcons will host both Buffalo and Miami at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They will hope to get Beasley back before their week 7 contest against the New England Patriots, a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl teams. The game will be played in Foxboro, Massachusetts.