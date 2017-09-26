Equifax Fires CEO Richard Smith over Breach

ATLANTA — Equifax is ousting the company’s CEO as a result of the massive data breach which has exposed millions of individuals person information to hackers.

The Associated Press is reporting CEO Richard Smith has been fired by the company in an effort to begin transitioning the company after a security breach exposed information on over 143 million Americans.

This announcement came after the company acknowledged the hackers exploited the company’s failure to update software that allowed Social Security numbers, birthdates, and other personal information to be released.

Smith, who has been CEO of Equifax since 2005, will be replaced by interim CEO Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr.