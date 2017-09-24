Employment up, unemployment rate down in Southern Georgia in August

ATLANTA – State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said today that Southern Georgia’s unemployment and jobs picture looked bright in August.

Butler said Wednesday that in August the unemployment rate was just 5 percent, unemployment claims fell and job growth continued to climb.

“The August numbers show Southern Georgia’s economy and outlook for employment remains healthy,” said Butler.

The August unemployment rate was down from 5.4 percent in July. A decline of 872 in the labor force contributed to the decline in the monthly rate which can be attributed to school age workers returning to their educational institutions. The August rate compares favorably to last August when the rate was 5.9 percent.

Unemployment claims were down by 30.1 percent – another good sign for Southern Georgia’s economy. Claims were down in manufacturing. Over the year, claims were down by 20.2 percent, from August 2016.

There were 5,049 more area residents employed than in August 2016.

“Georgia continues to be one of the leaders in job creation and employment,” Butler said. “It’s great to see our employers continue to create jobs, and Georgians going back to work.”

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 1,704 new active job postings in Southern Georgia for August.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with us on social media.

DATA FOR THE METRO AREAS ARE ATTACHED. TABLES AND GRAPHS REFLECTING LABOR MARKET DATA ARE AVAILABLE AT http://dol.georgia.gov/ current-labor-force-data-and- graphs

NEWS MEDIA NEEDING ADDITIONAL INFORMATION MAY CALL (404) 232-3685