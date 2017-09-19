East Lake set to host TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

ATLANTA — The 2017 TOUR Championship will mark the 31st playing of the event and the 11th since the PGA TOUR launched the FedExCup season-long points race, all of which have culminated at East Lake Golf Club. This year’s TOUR Championship will embrace many elements of what makes the Atlanta community so special, including food, culture and traditions.

The legacy of Atlanta hero and golf icon, Bobby Jones, and the rich history of East Lake Golf Club provides the ultimate backdrop for a race to the finish. Jones established the measure of greatness in golf and now the top 30 PGA TOUR professionals on the planet compete on Jones’ home turf for the fame and fortune of the FedExCup.

Players have battled through 43 regular-season and three Playoff events. The world’s best have advanced to be welcomed home. Every competitor is a contender and each has been given the opportunity to become a legend.

In the spirit of Bobby Jones, each year since 2005 the tournament champion has been presented with a replica of Jones’ famous putter, Calamity Jane. The putter was made famous as used by Jones on his way to the Grand Slam of winning the four major golf championships in a single year.

This year, and going forward, the tournament winner will be awarded this replica, as the official trophy. A fitting symbol of the drive to excellence Jones displayed, and each year’s champion will attest.

Patrons will also see a tribute to golf legend Arnold Palmer, who passed away this year. On display at the tournament will be Palmer’s 1963 Ryder Cup golf bag, his Ryder Cup Captain’s rings from ’63 and ’75, plus various other Palmer memorabilia.

The tournament tees off Thursday from East Lake Golf Club. Established in 1904, East Lake is the oldest golf course in the city of Atlanta. East Lake was the home course of World Golf Hall of Fame member Bobby Jones, and much of its clubhouse serves as a tribute to his accomplishments.

Since 2004, East Lake has been the home of the TOUR Championship, the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs. The TOUR Championship was first played at the course in 1998. Last year, the front and back nine holes at East Lake have been reversed for the TOUR Championship, providing significantly more drama on the finishing holes from past years. The final five holes, in particular, will have more potential for lead changes and provide more risk-reward opportunities, with the 18th hole now a challenging par 5 rather than a long par 3.