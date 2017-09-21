Courier Van Heist nets $1.8 million Theft

DECATUR — Thieves targeted an ATM courier van and came away with a reported $1.8 million during a heist in Decatur Wednesday.

According to reports from WSB-TV, the ATM courier van was outside the Citizens Trust Bank on South Hairston Road in Decatur Wednesday night when thieves broke into the van and drove off with the cash.

The FBI is investigating.

Surveillance tapes did capture some blurry shots of the suspects, according to the report. The heist only took 10 minutes to complete. When the couriers returned to where the van had been parked, all they found was broken glass and discovered the missing cash and van.

“I can’t believe he managed to do this,” one woman who did not identify herself told WSB-TV. “Seems like an inside job.”

According to the report, the FBI has stated the employees of ATM Response Inc, the courier company, had put cash into an ATM at the bank. They then locked the van, but left it running while then entered the bank.

“The ATM room showed a person in dark pants, a baggy gray long-sleeve shirt, with a black backpack approach the vehicle. The suspect pulled on the driver’s side door and then the passenger’s side door,” a news release said about the suspect.

Minutes later, the workers came back outside to find only broken glass where they left their vehicle.

Later in the day, the DeKalb County Marshals unit found the van ditched in a nearby neighborhood.