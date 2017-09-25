Brewton-Parker Student Shot, Killed at College Party

MOUNT VERNON — A student was shot and killed while attending a college party over the weekend.

Stevenson Derival, 20 of Decatur, was attending a large gathering near Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon. According to reports from WSB-TV, Mount Vernon Police Chief Calvin Burns stated that hundreds of people were at the event early Sunday when shots were reportedly fired.

The victim was hit and died later. The shooter has not been identified or located. The incident occurred off campus.

A Facebook post by the school asked for prayers for the family.