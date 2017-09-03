Big Second Half Leads to 3-1 VSU Soccer Win Over Clayton State

VALDOSTA – After falling behind 1-0 to Clayton State in the second half of Sunday’s VSU Soccer home opener, the Blazers opened the flood gates and scored three times in the final 36 minutes for a 3-1 win non-conference victory over the Lakers.

“With this being the first home game in front of great crowd today, we really wanted to try and generate some interest in the program, and I think we accomplished that,” said Head Coach Stephen Andrew , who improved to a perfect 2-0 following the win. “We’re trying to be very aggressive and create more chances, and we kept our composure very well on the ball. The first half wasn’t great, but our decision-making improved in the second half, especially when we were in front of the goal.”

Clayton State’s Manoly Baquerizo struck first in the contest with an aggressive deflection that narrowly escaped the grasp of VSU freshman keeper Caroline Embler . Valdosta State immediately fired back, however, when Jordan Humbert torched a low shot through the Lakers’ Jassica Charman to tie the match at 1-1.

Just over ten minutes later, Taylor Snell connected from the center of the box into the left netting for her second goal of the season, and an own goal in the final minutes sealed the deal.

The Blazers have now scored nine goals in just two matches, which is just three fewer than the team scored throughout the entire 2016 season. Valdosta State will aim to carry their current momentum into Gulf South Conference play, which begins on Friday, September 8 against the visiting Montevallo Falcons. The match is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. at the VSU Soccer Complex.

Also, be sure and join us for the first ever “Lunch With the Blazers” coaches’ show, which will take place on noon at the Blazer Grille inside Hopper Hall on main campus. The event will feature highlights and interviews from both soccer and volleyball players and coaches. Anyone is invited to attend, and shuttles will run from the Sustella lot at The Complex from 11:30 a.m. until approximately 1:00 p.m.