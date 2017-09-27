Bass Pro Shops Acquires Cabelas

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI — Sporting goods retailer Bass Pro Shops has completed a $5 billion acquisition of competitor Cabela’s, the company announced this week.

The deal was closed on September 25th, where Bass Pro paid $61.50 a share for Cabela’s stock, lower than the original $65.50 a share announced in April.

Both brands will be retained, though now customers can return items bought at both stores to either, in addition to using gift cards from either store at either location.

Both companies have large retail and online business with Bass Pro Shops featuring 99 large stores that even sell Tracker boats.

Dick’s Sporting Goods still remains the nation’s largest sporting goods retailer.