Atlanta United go 11 Unbeaten at Home with Impact Win

ATLANTA — Atlanta United defeated Montreal Impact 2-0 on Sunday night behind goals from Tito Villalba and Jeff Larentowicz. With the win, the club moved into third place in the Eastern Conference and is one win away from clinching a playoff spot. Atlanta also broke the MLS expansion team record for goals in a season with 63, surpassing Chicago Fire’s mark (62) in 1998.

“We knew that based on the results yesterday that this was a really important game for us,” defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez said. “We’re trying to climb the table and I think that there’s a good chance that we could reach as high as the second spot if we don’t have any slip-ups. We’re just trying to keep moving up and get as high as we can in the table.”

Villalba started the scoring in the 28th minute with a rocket into the upper right corner from about 20 yards out. He started the play by creating a turnover that fell to Carlos Carmona. After getting it back from Carmona, Villalba maneuvered around two defenders before unleashing his shot into the back of the net.

Atlanta put the game away in the 73rd minute from Larentowicz’s first goal of the season. From the right sideline, Julian Gressel perfectly sent a cross into the box that Larentowicz and Josef Martinez converged on. It ultimately went in off Larentowicz’s chest.

Atlanta United (14-8-7, 49 points) returns to action Wednesday, Sept. 27 against Montreal Impact. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and will be televised on FOX Sports South.