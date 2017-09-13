Atlanta Super Bowl Logo Unveiled

ATLANTA — As part of plans for Atlanta to host Super Bowl 53, the host committee Thursday unveiled the logo that will be used for the game.

The new Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be home to the 2019 National Football League season-ending championship game. The host committee showed off the red and gray logo that features a likeness of the new stadium.

“This now gives us an opportunity to get the message out that we’re open for business and working hard to get ready for Super Bowl 53,” Brett Daniels, chief operating officer of the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee, was quoted in the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “We’ve been doing a lot of work behind the scenes and now make things a little more public with the start of football season.”

The official website was also launched, www.AtlSuperBowl53.com, as well as other social media sites. The new stadium hosts its first NFL regular season game Sunday as the Falcons play the Green Bay Packers.

About the Author: Staff Report