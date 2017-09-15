Arthur Blank invests $32 million in Westside Atlanta

ATLANTA — Not only is Arthur Blank bringing winning sports to Atlanta, he’s also giving back to some less fortunate areas of the city.

Through commitments by Blank’s Arthur Blank Family Foundation and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, the historic and economically challenged Westside neighborhoods will receive as much as $32 million in new investment.

The announcement was made this week in conjunction with the launch of the new $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Westside’s neighbor. Blank believes this will provide a real opportunity for the community.

“Real, impactful change is happening in Atlanta’s historic Westside communities because of the passion and trust expressed by residents, the belief in inclusive transformation from corporate partners and the city of Atlanta, and the dedication by Westside-based nonprofits to serve those facing some of the toughest of circumstances,” said Blank in a quote in the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Not only is Blank’s foundation and the City of Atlanta, corporations such as Chick-fil-A and Coca-Cola have investment millions into various programs including vocational training and entrepreneurial services.

Blank, co-founder of Home Depot, owns the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United Football Club.