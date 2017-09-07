Alleged murder suspect named in 24-year-old Lowndes cold case

LOWNDES CO., – After 24 years, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the alleged suspect in the cold case of Grant Green.

Tuesday, the LCSO says they’re searching for Calvin Jerome Davis for the violent beating that led to Green’s murder.

The 61-year-old victim was an insurance salesman reported missing, after never returning home Sept. 1, 1993.

The next day, Green’s truck was located on East Savannah Avenue. Later, his body was found dumped off the intersection of Clay Road and Highway 94.

During the investigation, LCSO detectives and the GBI recovered a bloody palm print that was found on the tailgate of the victim’s truck.

The Sheriff’s Office says they recently began examining the old case and the hand print.

Using a Fingerprint Identification Unit at the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to identify the print belonging to Davis.

On Friday, they issued an arrest warrant for Davis for the offense of murder.

They are now looking to locate Davis, who is believed to be in the Valdosta area.

Anyone with information on Calvin Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

