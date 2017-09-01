Hurricane Irma School & Business Closings

Due to the anticipated impact of Hurricane Irma, schools and business are announcing closures ahead of time. We will update the list regularly, as we receive more information.

Berrien County

-Berrien County Schools (Monday)

Brooks County

-Brooks County Schools (Monday)

Cook County

-Cook County Schools- Monday

Clinch County

-Clinch County Schools

Echols

-Echols County Schools (Monday & Tuesday)

Florida

-All Florida public schools, state colleges, state universities, and public offices are closed Friday ahead of Hurricane Irma and will remain closed through Monday.

Lowndes

-Bemiss Academy (Monday)

-Crossroads Baptist School (Monday & Tuesday)

-Georgia Christian (Monday)

-Georgia Military College Valdosta & Moody (Monday)

-“Kids Dig It” 4-H Fun Day Sept. 16 (cancelled)

-Little Angels Pre-school/Child Care (Monday)

-Lowndes County Schools (Monday) **Tonight’s football game vs. Shiloh is cancelled and rescheduled for Sept. 22. Future Bridgeman Colorguard and Dance Camp has been postponed.**

-Moody AFB (Monday)

-Open Bible (Monday)

-Scintilla Charter Academy (Monday)

-Valdosta City Schools (Monday)

-Valdosta State University-Valdosta State University is closing normal business operations from 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 10 through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12 due to the threat of inclement weather from Hurricane Irma. All classes on Monday, September 11, and Tuesday, September 12 have been cancelled. Residence halls and dining facilities will remain open to serve students living on campus. **VSU game vs. Ft. Valley St.**

-Valdosta Municipal Court- Tuesday’s court session has been stayed until Sept. 26th

-Valwood (Monday)

-Wiregrass Technical College (Monday and Tuesday)

Multiple Counties

-South Health District, the Adult Health Promotion clinic, and health departments located in Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, including the Lake Park and Hahira health departments, Tift, and Turner Counties. (Monday and Tuesday)