Zippia Names VSU Among 2017 Best Colleges for Educational Leadership Majors

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University is ranked No. 4 on Zippia’s 2017 Best Colleges for Educational Leadership Majors in Georgia list.

To determine its rankings, Zippia looked at data from the National Center for Education Statistics and the United States Department of Education’s College Scorecard to determine which educational leadership programs in Georgia offer their graduates the best career opportunities. This analysis included an evaluation of each institution of higher education’s admissions selectivity, graduation rate, cost of attendance, alumni earning potential, and more.

A total of five colleges and universities made the final cut for Zippia’s 2017 Best Colleges for Educational Leadership Majors in Georgia list. Of those, VSU was noted most affordable.

“Our faculty has worked hard to earn the reputation we share in Georgia and across the Southeast as a quality program for the preparation of educational leaders,” said Dr. Leon Pate, head of the Department of Curriculum, Leadership, and Technology. “We are one of the top producers of educational leaders in the state. This is another milestone and a great recruiting tool for our program and for Valdosta State University.”

VSU’s Department of Curriculum, Leadership, and Technology offers a Master of Education in higher education leadership, a Master of Education in educational leadership, a Tier I Georgia Certificate in educational leadership, a Tier II Georgia Certificate in performance-based leadership, an Education Specialist in educational leadership, and a Doctor of Education in leadership with a concentration in educational leadership.

Through traditional classroom instruction, online learning opportunities, and internships, the Master of Education in higher education leadership provides students with the knowledge, skills, and hands-on experience they need to achieve professional success in the real world. Armed with the ability to understand and apply a range of learning and development theories, interpret financial and organizational structures, and evaluate institutional effectiveness, they graduate ready to explore a range of career paths within institutions of higher education.

The online Master of Education in educational leadership and Education Specialist in educational leadership are focused on developing each student’s leadership and management abilities by engaging them in problem analysis, collecting relevant data, collaborative problem-solving, curricular and instructional activities, and instructional supervision. Students graduate with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the areas of curriculum development, student and program evaluation, staff development, scheduling, interpretation and use of statistical data for school improvement planning, budgeting procedures, school and community relations, facility maintenance and operations, and the uses of technology for administration and instructional purposes.

The Tier I Georgia Certificate in educational leadership and the Tier II Georgia Certificate in performance-based leadership are comprehensive, online programs of study that include coursework and related field experiences focused on linking theory to actual practice. Both provide future leaders with the opportunity to resolve problems and make decisions; gain exposure to selected aspects of educational leadership; experience with new ideas, approaches, and strategies in a low-risk, supportive environment; and assess professional strengths and needs for further development.

The Doctor of Education in leadership offers several areas of concentration, including higher education leadership, curriculum and instruction leadership, special education leadership, technology leadership, and organizational leadership. The program focuses on transforming students into effective, ethical, and diverse leaders with the knowledge and skills necessary to maximize achievement in a variety of college and university settings.

Founded in 2015, Zippia is a platform that provides individuals with the tools to discover career opportunities, including changing or advancing their career.