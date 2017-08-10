You snooze, you lose: Studies show teens need 8-9 hours of sleep a night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As kids gear up for a new school year, they may have trouble adjusting their schedule to get enough sleep. The Center for Disease Control says more and more high school students are getting fewer than eight hours a night.

That lack of sleep can impact performance in school, extracurricular activities, and make for unsafe driving. Doctors say teens tend to need a little more sleep than other age groups.

“They don’t really get evaluated with sleep studies, because most of them don’t have sleep apnea, most of them have sleep deprivation. They’re just getting six or seven hours of sleep, and they really need eight or nine to do their best,” said Dr. David Huang of the Tallahassee Memorial Sleep Center.

Dr. Huang said a proper bedtime routine can help, which includes shutting off electronics at least one hour before going to sleep.

