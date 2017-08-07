You Are Herbie

Unfortunately, so am I.

Herbie is the overweight scout slowing down the troop in Eliyahu Goldratt’s excellent book, “The Goal.”

“The Goal” explains a complicated thing called the theory of constraints to the non-engineering crowd. The book shows us how one constraint, in this case, Herbie, can slow down an entire organization, or scout troop.

Almost every leader I meet is the Herbie of their organization. They are the restrictor plate holding back the speed of the organization’s growth. Like Herbie, they are carrying too heavy a weight. That weight is slowing them down and thus slowing down the growth of the entire organization.

It is very difficult for most leaders to see that they are the constraint holding up the growth of their organization. As leaders, we have all sorts of reasons why our growth is not what it should be. We need better people. We need more capital.

Better people and more capital are not true constraints. There are plenty of talented people in this world and there is more capital looking for a good investment than at any time in history.

Think about it. If your primary constraint is the need for a key leader or capital, you can fix that problem given the right amount of time and resources. Yet, you don’t have the time. How do you fix this problem so you can take the lid off the growth of your organization?

You’ve got to take some stuff out of your backpack. How well are you serving your team if you are limiting everyone’s growth?

You are doing a lot of work that is not the most important work that needs to be done to move your organization forward. I help my clients take a hard look at what they are carrying in their backpacks. There are many activities that should not be done, others need to be delegated and some should be outsourced. Here is how the process works.

Step 1: Dump Your Backpack

You’ve got to get every task you carry around each week, month and year out on the ground. This requires you take a hard look at your schedule and where your time is spent. This will require you to do a time audit and enlist the help of your executive assistant, your spouse and the people who work for you and those you work for.

We are all at least a little self-delusional. We all suck in our guts when we go past the mirror. You’ll need some honest input from those closest to you to get an accurate read on where your time is spent.

Step 2: Categorize Your Junk