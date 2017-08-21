Woman cited for dragging dog behind vehicle

VALDOSTA – A concerned citizen and a Valdosta police officer helped save a dog’s life Friday morning, and a woman was cited for cruelty to animals.

On Friday at approximately 8:25 a.m., a concerned citizen contacted E-911 requesting assistance. The citizen reported observing that while traveling on Inner Perimeter Road, she was behind a pickup truck pulling a farm trailer. On the back of the farm trailer, the citizen observed two dogs were tied onto the back of the farm trailer, near the open road. The citizen reported that neither dog had enough space to ride in the trailer and she was concerned that they were going to fall off. Lowndes County E-911 issued out a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) to all surrounding law enforcement units.

A Valdosta Police Detective was on duty and heard the radio call. The detective responded to the area and began trying to locate the vehicle. Shortly after, the truck and trailer were spotted traveling southbound on Bemiss Road. As the detective began observing the vehicle to investigate the complaint, the detective observed one of the dogs fall off of the trailer while the vehicle was in motion. The dog while still tied to the trailer began being dragged down the roadway. The detective immediately activated his lights and sirens for an emergency stop. Once the vehicle was stopped, the detective observed that the dog had serious injuries to his legs. The driver was escorted by the detective to a Veterinary Clinic for the dog to receive treatment. Lowndes County Animal Control responded to the Veterinary Clinic and ultimately cited the Teresa Lopez for Cruelty to Animals.

“If the concerned citizen had not called in her observations to E-911, the animal’s injuries may have been far worse or possibly fatal. VPD recognizes the quick response of the on duty detective and Lowndes County Animal Control as well,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.