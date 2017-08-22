Wiregrass’ Pharmacy Tech Program listed in Nation’s Top 50

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College learned that the Pharmacy Technology program has been listed in the Top 50 Pharmacy Tech programs in the nation. This ranking was announced by the The Best Colleges.org. The website strives to connect prospective students with the best degree programs. All accredited pharmacy technician programs in the United States were reviewed and the top 50 have been named. The review was based on which accredited programs provided students with the best learning experiences.

Pharmacy Technology at Wiregrass is a diploma program and qualifies for the HOPE Career Grant. If students qualify for the HOPE or Zell Miller Grants they could be eligible for additional money to pay for fees, books, or tuition. The program accepts students each semester and is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). The program has an in-field job placement rate of 100%.

The Pharmacy Tech program has added approximately $80,000 in brand-new technology in the past two years. The program has added a Parata dispensing cabinet and the Kirby Lester Plus, both are highly used equipment in the retail pharmacy environment that provides safety to medication dispensing. The Auto Print is a unit dosing machine that is used in hospital or institutional pharmacy settings. “The addition of the updated technology elevates the Pharmacy Technology graduate skill set to be employable in all facets of pharmacy settings,” shared Frank Barnett Pharmacy Technology Program Coordinator. The program accepts new students every other semester with the next class acceptance set for Spring 2018. The students can complete the diploma program in three semesters once they are finished with their core class requirements.

Fall Semester classes have already begun. Those interested in applying for Fall B-term classes may call 229-333-2100 and ask for admissions. Students interested in the Pharmacy program can take core classes during the Fall B-term classes that begin September 22. The core classes required for the Pharmacy program are Fundamentals of English 1, Foundations of Mathematics, and Basic Psychology. For more information about the Pharmacy Technology program visit wiregrass.edu. To read more about the college ranking, visit http://www.thebestcolleges.org/top-pharmacy-technician-programs/.