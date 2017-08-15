Wiregrass Advanced Leadership Academy to Start August 24

VALDOSTA – Directors, Managers, and Supervisors must possess effective leadership skills to manage and motivate employees to perform at their peak. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is now offering an Advanced Leadership Academy through the college’s Economic Development Department. If those interested have taken the Frontline Leadership Academy or participated in equivalent training or a seasoned upper level manager, this training is for you. Each participant in the Advanced Leadership training will assess their specific leadership style so that they can tailor an authentic approach to achieving leadership excellence.

The Wiregrass Advanced Leadership Academy is set to offer one course module a month for six months. “Leadership development training is one of the greatest long-term positive management practices for any organization,” shared Bill Tillman, Director of Economic Development. “After receiving such positive feedback from our area businesses regarding our Leadership Academy for Frontline Supervisors and Managers, we are proud to announce our new Advanced Leadership Academy opportunity for General Managers, Directors, Supervisors, or Managers who either have completed our Frontline Leadership Academy with Wiregrass or an equivalent leadership training experience.”

The Leadership Academy will be located on the Wiregrass Valdosta Campus. The time frame for the classes is from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. The dates are August 24 and September 7, September 21 and October 5, October 19, November 2, November 16 and December 7, and January 11 and January 25. The training cost is $595 for one employee; $495 each for two employees; or $395 each for three or more employees. The class instructor is Mille Ward.

Any employers who are interested in learning more about the Wiregrass Advanced Leadership Academy can contact Bill Tillman at (229)219-1379, or email bill.tillman@wiregrass.edu.