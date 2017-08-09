Winnersville Ticket Sales for Wildcat Fans

VALDOSTA – The Winnersville Classic is set for Friday, August 18 at Martin Stadium with an 8:00 pm kickoff. Winnersville Classic ticket sales for Wildcat fans will begin on Monday, August 14 at the main gate of Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

On Monday and Tuesday from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm season ticket holders, Valdosta Touchdown Club members, parents of varsity football players, varsity cheerleaders and band members will be allowed to purchase tickets. Touchdown Club members must present their current membership card at the time of purchase.

Season ticket holders will be limited to the number of season tickets that are in their name. They cannot combine season tickets with touchdown club membership to purchase additional tickets. If the season ticket holder only has one seat, they will be limited to two tickets for purchase.

Touchdown Club members, parents of varsity football, varsity cheerleaders and band members who are not season ticket holders will be limited to two tickets per family. If they are season ticket holders they will be allowed to purchase the number of season tickets they have in their name.

All remaining tickets will be sold to the general public on Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 am until noon and again from 2:00 pm until 5pm at the Wildcat Ticket Office at 1204 Williams Street. If there are still tickets available on Friday , they will be on sale from 9 am until noon .

Release from Valdosta City Schools