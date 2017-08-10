Wild Adventures hosts Hall of Fame Rally for Jaguars Legend Fred Taylor

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, GA is hosting a rally on Saturday, August 12 to generate support for Fred Taylor’s bid to be nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In honor of Taylor’s Jaguars jersey number, a special $28 admission is available for guests who wear their favorite football team apparel.

Support for Taylor from Wild Adventures comes after a series of tweets Taylor made discussing his 13-season football career and ultimate potential for nomination. The former running back still leads among NFL’s top-20 career list with his 11,695 rushing yards.

The rally will begin on Saturday, August 12 at 1 p.m. with special appearances by Jacksonville Jaguars mascot Jaxson de Ville and cheerleaders from THE ROAR of the Jaguars. The Jaguars’ spirit van and members of the JAX Pack street team will also be on hand, registering guests for a variety of giveaways.

Taylor’s appearance will begin at 2:45 p.m. with a parade through the park. An autograph session from 3 – 5 p.m. will allow guests a chance to interact with Taylor.

The rally will continue through Sunday, August 13 with performances from local high school marching bands and include the special $28 admission opportunity.

In addition to the Hall of Fame Rally, other events in August include a BBQ Country festival and a Big Stage Circus featuring the Anastasini family. All park events are included with a Season Pass or park admission. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com or call the park at 229-219-7080.