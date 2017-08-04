Wes Sewell Photography Honored as Leading Business of the Week

VALDOSTA – The Chamber Ambassadors honored Wes Sewell Photography as this week’s Leading Business of the Week.

Wes Sewell photography has been in business for over 12 years and has earned an admirable reputation throughout Valdosta. They have been named Best Photographer in South Georgia for 9 years. Wes Sewell Photography can fill any photographic needs from weddings to pets and everything in between.

Wes Sewell, owner, started his business from scratch locally. He received a Business Management and Fine Arts degree from Valdosta State. These humble beginnings have quickly evolved into the business that Wes Sewell Photography is today. Sewell and his business keep growing and are sure to stay up to date on the latest trends. They have recently acquired a touch screen photo booth that prints 4×6 photos in just 30 seconds.

Although based out of Valdosta, Wes Sewell and his company’s work is far from land locked. They have traveled as far as Greece to shoot weddings and were hired to photograph Donald Trump each time he has come to the state of Georgia. Amongst all of their jobs, local and distant, Wes Sewell never forgets why he chose this field for a career. “I love to whole process, taking the photos and then when the client comes back and sees the finished product on canvas, wow. That moment to me is priceless,” Sewell shares.

For more information on Wes Sewell Photography, call (229) 245-7346 or visit them at 303 North Patterson Street in Valdosta.

The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the Chamber for at least five years. The 2016 Leading Business of the Week program is proudly sponsored by Ashley’s Business Solutions. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.

Release from Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce