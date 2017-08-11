Weather postpones cut day at the 99th PGA Championship

Chip Harp, Sports Feature Writer

CHARLOTTE — Rainy weather created a suspenseful conclusion to the second round of the PGA Championship in Charlotte on Friday. Weather delayed the final pairings of the day, creating the need for some players to finish on Saturday.

Huge crowds swamped the Quail Hollow Club as Charlotte hosted its first major championship on the newly redesigned course, which annually hosts the Wells Fargo Championship. The club, located in the southeast section of Charlotte, seemed to heave to consume the enormous crowds. Buses and other mass transit were delayed as the course attempted to accept all of the fans and followers. Rain and storms created further delays in the afternoon for fans and players alike.

Heavy rains came late Friday, delaying the final pairings from finishing their rounds. However, it could not stop the stellar play of Japanese player Hideki Matsuyama who is seeking to become the first major champion from the island nation. He is coming off a win last weekend at the World Golf Championship event in Akron, Ohio, shooting an astounding 61 on his way to the victory. He is currently tied for the tournament lead.

Favorites such as Jordan Spieth, who is seeking to become the youngest player in golf history to earn the career grand slam at 24, had difficulty and will find himself 11 shots back of the leaders. Phil Mickelson, who is 47, had a disastrous two days and will not be playing the weekend. Former University of Georgia golfer Kevin Kisner, who is tied with Matsuyama, had a great day, shooting a pair of 67’s to enter the weekend.

There is much drama to be had at the year’s final major and Valdosta Today will be on hand to share the event with you through Sunday. Saturday would appear to be a telling day.