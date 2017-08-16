VSU’s College of Business Administration Named Among Top Five Best

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration has been named one of 2017’s Top Five Best Online Business Schools in Georgia by GreatBusinessSchools.org.

To determine its Top Five Best Online Business Schools in Georgia rankings, GreatBusinessSchools.org analyzed data from more than two dozen Georgia-based institutions of higher education offering at least one business degree online. The top five colleges and universities — chosen for their academic prestige and range of online business degree offerings — made the final cut.

VSU and the University of Georgia were the only two University System of Georgia institutions of higher education to earn a spot on the Top Five Best Online Business Schools in Georgia list.

Earlier in the summer, VSU was ranked No. 1 on the SR Education Group OnlineU’s 2017 Most Affordable Online Colleges for Business Degrees list.

Dr. L. Wayne Plumly, dean of the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration at VSU, said, “Our programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, placing us among the top five percent of business colleges worldwide. We offer a challenging curriculum and essential real-life learning experiences that prepare our students for a dynamic business environment. Our students engage in research with our faculty, experience the world through study abroad and service learning activities, and develop professional skills through internships and participating in our award-winning student organizations. Through interactions with our faculty, staff, alumni, and business leaders, our students build a network of friends and colleagues that will last a lifetime.”

VSU offers an online Master of Business Administration with a concentration in healthcare administration. This program addresses the academic and professional expectations of those currently employed in health care administration, as well as those seeking new careers in the field. Students receive training in management, health information technology, health care finance and economics, quantitative methods, health operations management, health law and ethics, and strategic management — in addition to having their unique needs met — and graduate with the skills necessary to effectively lead a health care organization.

VSU also offers an online accelerated Master of Business Administration through Georgia WebMBA, a consortium of six top-ranked University System of Georgia colleges and universities.

“The WebMBA is completely online except for an extensive orientation that prepares the students with the technical knowledge to succeed,” Plumly shared. “It is a cohort/team-based program that allows the same students to work together throughout their entire program. The 10 courses are taken over a five-semester span, which includes summer. Retention and graduation rates are very high, and student satisfaction is second to none. Graduates report quick promotions, greater opportunities, and significantly increased incomes as a result of completing the program.”

For undergraduate students, VSU offers an online Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in management. This program focuses on organization behavior and development, human resources management, information systems, operations management, small business management, and more. Students hone their critical thinking skills, develop an appreciation for diverse cultural perspectives, and learn how to address policy disputes and deal with social issues.

A number of on-campus degree programs are also available. Students interested in a traditional university academic experience at VSU have an opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting, economics, finance, healthcare administration, international business, management, or marketing; a minor in advertising and promotions, economics, entrepreneurship, healthcare administration, human resources management, logistics and supply chain management, and big data analytics; a certificate in internal auditing; and a Master of Business Administration.

GreatBusinessSchool.org is committed to helping students go from deciding to pursue a business degree to gaining acceptance into a business school that best matches their unique needs and intent. Its focus is on seeking out those business schools that are best suited to helping students learn and grow.

Contact VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration at (229) 333-5991 to learn more.