VSU Ready for Move-In Day

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will celebrate Move-In Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, when students begin moving into their home away from home in Langdale Hall, Georgia Hall, Reade Hall, Patterson Hall, Lowndes Hall, Brown Hall, Centennial Hall, and Hopper Hall.

Some 300-350 students are scheduled to arrive on campus every hour. More than 700 volunteers have registered to help.

An estimated 2,800 students are expected to call one of VSU’s eight residence halls home during the 2017-2018 academic year. This includes about 90 students from the South Georgia State College Entry Program at VSU.

VSU has planned a series of events — known as Fall Explosion — to engage new and returning students in purposeful extracurricular activities and help them acclimate, or re-acclimate, to college life. These events will run throughout the month of August and include shopping and outdoor adventure trips, movies, a pizza party, doughnuts with the president, snow cones, canoe battleship in the pool, mini golf, mixers, and, of course, The Happening.

Fall semester classes will start Monday, Aug. 14.