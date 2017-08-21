Volleyball 101 Event Scheduled for August 25

VALDOSTA – In an effort to connect with the Valdosta community and to raise awareness for the sport of volleyball in South Georgia, Head Coach Mike Swan , the Valdosta State volleyball program, and the V-State Club have announced a “Volleyball 101” event on August 25th at The Complex.

The event, scheduled for 6:00 p.m., is meant to bring an opportunity for fans in the area to learn more about the rules and skills of organized volleyball. Coach Swan will be on hand to narrate an intersquad scrimmage match, complete with descriptions of strategies, referee signals, and basic rules of the game.

Light snacks will be provided for all attendees, and players will be on hand to mix, mingle, and sign autographs following the conclusion of the scheduled scrimmage. Don’t miss this great opportunity to connect with the VSU Volleyball program before their season opener on September 1st in Milledgeville, Ga.