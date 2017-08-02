VLPRA offers district-based youth Football and Cheerleading

VALDOSTA – There are just a few weeks left to register for Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation school-based youth football and cheerleading league.

The league is open to all Kindergartners through 5th graders in Valdosta and Lowndes County. Teams are separated by middle school district, so children will play ball with their friends from school and practice close to home. For instance, a child who attends Lake Park Elementary will play for the Lowndes Middle District, while a child who goes to S.L. Mason will play for the Valdosta Middle District. Kids will even play in their school colors. The league is also open to Scintilla Charter Academy and private schools.

The league is broken up into three age brackets. Kindergartners and 1st graders will play flag football, 2nd and 3rdgraders are paired up for tackle football, and 4th and 5th graders will play tackle ball together. Cheerleading follows the same brackets. Games are at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, Martin Stadium, and area parks and they run from early September through November.

Football and cheerleading uniforms as well as helmets and pads are included in the registration fees. It’s only $75 for tackle football and $50 for flag football and cheerleading. Parents can register their children online atwww.vlpra.com or at VLPRA’s main office at 1901 North Forrest Street in Valdosta. The registration deadline is August 20th.

Who: Kindergartners through 5th graders in Valdosta and Lowndes County

When: Register now through August 20th

Where: www.vlpra.com or the VLPRA Administration Office; 1901 N. Forrest Street

How much: $50 for flag & cheerleading, $75 for tackle (One-time fee includes uniform, practices, games, post-season, and equipment)

Questions? Please contact VLPRA’s main office at 229-259-3507.