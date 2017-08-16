VLPRA fall sports registration closing soon

VALDOSTA – There are just a few days left to register for Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation fall youth sports.

The registration deadline for football & cheerleading, baseball, softball, t-ball, and soccer is Sunday, August 20th.

VLPRA’s school-based football & cheerleading league is open to all Kindergartners through 5th graders in Valdosta and Lowndes County. Teams are separated by middle school district, so children will play ball with their friends from school and practice close to home. VLPRA offers flag and tackle football; it is $50 to play flag football or cheer and $75 for tackle football. Uniforms and equipment are included.

VLPRA’s soccer and baseball/softball/t-ball leagues are open to children as young as 3 years old.

It is $50 for non-competitive leagues and $75 for competitive divisions.

VLPRA is also registering for girls’ youth volleyball. Like football, it is a school-based league, but it is open to 4th-8th graders. The volleyball registration deadline is Sunday, August 27th.

Parents can register their children online at www.vlpra.com or at VLPRA’s main office located at 1901 North Forrest Street.