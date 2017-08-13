Vikings shutout the Bearcats

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. – Lowndes defeated Bainbridge in a low scoring preseason game Friday night.

The Lowndes High School Vikings scored two touchdowns in their shutout win over the Bainbridge High School Bearcats. The first touchdown didn’t come til late in the 2nd quarter when Travis Tisdale ran in a one-yard touchdown.

Micheal Barrett scored the second touchdown of the night with a 27-yard pass to Tayvonn Kyle.

Both the Lowndes and Bainbridge defenses looked stout all night. Bainbridge had several opportunities to score in the redzone, but the Viking defense denied the Bearcats a trip across the goal line.

Both teams have improvements to make as the regular season approaches.

Lowndes hosts Valdosta next Friday night at Martin Stadium for the annual Winnersville Classic. The game starts at 8 p.m.