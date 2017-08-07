Vikings Prepare For Bainbridge

VALDOSTA – With a week away from the preseason game against the Brainbridge Bearcats, the Vikings are ramping up the intensity.

The Vikings have had vigorous practices and workouts this summer. They really want a sixth school state championship. Both the first string offense and defense were aggressive and looking to make a statement in yesterdays practice.

There are several new starters on both sides of the ball, including Ghetti Brown at Wide Receiver, Josh Brown and Austin Robinson at Cornerback, Jordan Deakoff, Walker Schwab and Gary Osby and Defensive Line. Even with some young faces, Lowndes still looks to be lethal this year.

The whole team has been vocal and pushing each other this summer; something they have been lacking the last few years.

This year looks to be promising as the Vikings have been working out and been working harder than ever.

Lowndes travels to Bainbridge on August 11th for the preseason scrimmage. The game starts at 7:30 PM.