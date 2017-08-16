Victim in Thomasville officer-involved shooting dies

THOMASVILLE – Authorities have confirmed that the person injured in an officer-involved shooting in Thomasville has died.

Officials have confirmed to WCTV that the victim is 37-year-old Herbert Gilbert. Authorities say he died at the hospital after sustaining injuries from an officer-involved shooting.

Protesters began to gather at the scene around 11 p.m. One arrest was made after someone broke the window of a patrol car.

