Victim in Thomasville officer-involved shooting dies

| August 16, 2017 | 0 Comments

THOMASVILLE – Authorities have confirmed that the person injured in an officer-involved shooting in Thomasville has died.

Officials have confirmed to WCTV that the victim is 37-year-old Herbert Gilbert. Authorities say he died at the hospital after sustaining injuries from an officer-involved shooting.

Protesters began to gather at the scene around 11 p.m. One arrest was made after someone broke the window of a patrol car.

Read the original story from WCTV for more details.

Eyewitness talks rising meth crisis, after meth lab found in Valdosta Walmart parking lot
Police identify man killed in Valdosta rollover crash
Filed in: News, Regional News
×

Post a Comment