VFD “Fills the Boot” to Fight Muscle Disease

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department will host its annual Muscular Dystrophy Association “Fill the Boot” Drive this weekend to raise money that will benefit children and adults affected by muscle disease throughout the Valdosta area.

VFD firefighters will be at the following locations on Thursday, Aug. 31, and Friday, Sept. 1. from 3-7 p.m., and again on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 1-6 p.m.:

Wal-Mart Supercenters

340 Norman Drive

3274 Perimeter Road

Winn Dixie Supermarkets

4036 Bemiss Road

1105 Madison Highway

3200 North Ashley Street

Funds raised through the 2017 Fill the Boot Drive will help support the MDA’s programs such as research, specialized health care services, and day-to-day support for those struggling with the disease.

Release from the City of Valdosta