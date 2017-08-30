VFD “Fills the Boot” to Fight Muscle Disease
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department will host its annual Muscular Dystrophy Association “Fill the Boot” Drive this weekend to raise money that will benefit children and adults affected by muscle disease throughout the Valdosta area.
VFD firefighters will be at the following locations on Thursday, Aug. 31, and Friday, Sept. 1. from 3-7 p.m., and again on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 1-6 p.m.:
Wal-Mart Supercenters
340 Norman Drive
3274 Perimeter Road
Winn Dixie Supermarkets
4036 Bemiss Road
1105 Madison Highway
3200 North Ashley Street
Funds raised through the 2017 Fill the Boot Drive will help support the MDA’s programs such as research, specialized health care services, and day-to-day support for those struggling with the disease.
Release from the City of Valdosta