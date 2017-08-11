Van stolen from Valdosta daycare

VALDOSTA – A student transport van was stolen from a Valdosta daycare late Wednesday night.

At approximately at 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, the Valdosta Police Department responded to Precious Treasures Christian Learning Center at 409 Connell Road in reference to the theft, which had occurred overnight, according to VPD incident reports.

Sometime after 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, an unknown person or persons took the 15-person Chevrolet van, valued at $35,000, reports stated.