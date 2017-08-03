Valdosta teen arrested for stolen vehicle, string of burglaries

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a stolen vehicle incident and a series of car burglaries.

VPD says 18-year-old Daveon Reid is facing multiple charges.

According to authorities, Reid stole a vehicle from a private residence in the 600 block of Mack Drive, then crashed it on Baytree Road.

Police say Reid was recorded by Valdosta State University’s surveillance system running from the scene through the VSU parking deck.

Reid was arrested on July 26 and booked into the Lowndes County Jail.

Following his arrest, police also identified Reid as the suspect in two separate auto burglaries that had occurred in July, one on Mack Drive and one on Winding Way. Surveillance video helped police connect him to both cases.

Reid is now facing additional charges for felony theft by entering a vehicle.

