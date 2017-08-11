Valdosta State celebrates Move-In Day with hundreds of new students

VALDOSTA – It’s the big day for new students at Valdosta State University, as they move into their new home for the next four years.

Thursday, green rolling bins helped move hundred of new students into the next chapter of their lives.

Parents were lined up by residential halls to help unpack and move.

The school says a total of 2,800 students will live on campus this year.

“We want their first impression of VSU to be ‘This is great! These kids are great. These kids are fun.’ We just all want to get them involved and let them feel the Blazer spirit and pride,” says Dashon Walton, a student volunteer.

700 volunteers were standing by, many recalling this day four years ago.

“You’re away from mom and dad,” says Nickolas Bell, a student volunteer. “You get a chance to kind of venture out and do what you want to do.”

Volunteers were helping new students with not only their bags, but with advice.

“You got to stay focused and that’s number one,” says David Burdette, a student volunteer. “Keep your eyes on the prize, whether you join an organization or a fraternity.”

The day was also a first for Dr. Richard Carvajal, VSU’s new president, who shared in the excitement.

“I think our families feel that, certainly our students feel that, and our volunteers have made all the difference today,” says Dr. Carvajal.

He’s happy to see enrollment up and has big plans to keep it that way.

“We want to make sure when they come, they celebrate another day. Not just move-in day, but they celebrate graduation,” says Dr. Carvajal.

He says VSU has planned a series of events this month called Fall Explosion to engage new and returning students.

Fall semester classes start Monday, Aug. 14.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)