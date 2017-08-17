Valdosta shooting victim refuses to name trigger man

VALDOSTA – Police say a Valdosta man who was shot in the leg Tuesday night knows the person who shot him but is refusing to cooperate with investigators.

On 08-15-2017 at 11:55pm, Lowndes County E-911 received an emergency call for service. A citizen advised that someone had been shot in the 800 block of South Fry Street.

Uniformed Valdosta Police officers responded to the area and located a male subject that had a gunshot wound to the leg. Police provided first aid to the victim until Paramedics arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Witness accounts indicate that some sort of dispute took place prior to the shooting. The incident appears to be an isolated incident.

It was determined that the victim and the offender are familiar with each other, however, the victim refused to cooperate with investigating officers. The only description of the suspect is a tall African American Male with a slender build.

“If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, they are asked to contact the Valdosta Police Department,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

Release from the Valdosta Police Department