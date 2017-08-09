Valdosta sees nearly a dozen shootings since June
VALDOSTA – Residents in Valdosta are concerned about the number of shootings they’ve seen this summer. Police have investigated eleven shootings since June.
The shooting incidents are as follows:
(Click on the dates for links to the stories)
- June 1 — A shooting at a shopping area in the 2100 block of Bemiss Road sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made in the case.
- June 11 — A shooting in the 200 block of Summerlin Street injured a man, who told police he was shot during an armed robbery. No arrests were made in the case.
- June 20 — An armed robbery led to a shooting in the 1100 block of W. Magnolia Street. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. No arrests have been made in the case.
- June 24 — A shooting in the 1000 block of Ponderosa Drive left one person in critical condition. 26-year-old Kenneth Diamond Fountain was named as a suspect in the case.
- June 25 — Valdosta Police arrested Edward Miller, 47, after they say he shot his wife during an argument at a home on Shanna Circle. She survived the attack.
- July 7 — An afternoon shooting in the 800 block of W. Mary Street sent one person to the hospital. Aliza Dejun Dickey, 19, was arrested in the case.
- July 9 — A shooting in the 1600 block of Fresno Street sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Darius Hollis, 24, was later charged in the shooting.
- July 12 — Zachary Butler, 19, was shot and killed at The Gates apartments in the 1400 block of Baytree Road. No arrests have been made in the case.
- July 15 — A shooting on Shanna Circle sent one person to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the head and torso. Lawrence Franklin, 18, and Jahnard Brooks, 18, were arrested in the case.
- July 22 — An argument lead to a shooting in the 1400 block of Baytree Drive. Jabarri Brown, 23, Travvon Rutledge, 20, and Leon Gooden, 22, were arrested in the case.
- August 1 — A girl suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting outside of Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, where the Valdosta High Wildcats ‘Midnight Madness’ football practice was taking place. No arrests have been made in the case.