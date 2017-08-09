Valdosta sees nearly a dozen shootings since June

VALDOSTA – Residents in Valdosta are concerned about the number of shootings they’ve seen this summer. Police have investigated eleven shootings since June.

The shooting incidents are as follows:

(Click on the dates for links to the stories)

June 1 — A shooting at a shopping area in the 2100 block of Bemiss Road sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made in the case.

— A shooting at a shopping area in the 2100 block of Bemiss Road sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made in the case. June 11 — A shooting in the 200 block of Summerlin Street injured a man, who told police he was shot during an armed robbery. No arrests were made in the case.

— A shooting in the 200 block of Summerlin Street injured a man, who told police he was shot during an armed robbery. No arrests were made in the case. June 20 — An armed robbery led to a shooting in the 1100 block of W. Magnolia Street. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. No arrests have been made in the case.

— An armed robbery led to a shooting in the 1100 block of W. Magnolia Street. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. No arrests have been made in the case. June 24 — A shooting in the 1000 block of Ponderosa Drive left one person in critical condition. 26-year-old Kenneth Diamond Fountain was named as a suspect in the case.

— A shooting in the 1000 block of Ponderosa Drive left one person in critical condition. 26-year-old Kenneth Diamond Fountain was named as a suspect in the case. June 25 — Valdosta Police arrested Edward Miller, 47, after they say he shot his wife during an argument at a home on Shanna Circle. She survived the attack.

— Valdosta Police arrested Edward Miller, 47, after they say he shot his wife during an argument at a home on Shanna Circle. She survived the attack. July 7 — An afternoon shooting in the 800 block of W. Mary Street sent one person to the hospital. Aliza Dejun Dickey, 19, was arrested in the case.

— An afternoon shooting in the 800 block of W. Mary Street sent one person to the hospital. Aliza Dejun Dickey, 19, was arrested in the case. July 9 — A shooting in the 1600 block of Fresno Street sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Darius Hollis, 24, was later charged in the shooting.

— A shooting in the 1600 block of Fresno Street sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Darius Hollis, 24, was later charged in the shooting. July 12 — Zachary Butler, 19, was shot and killed at The Gates apartments in the 1400 block of Baytree Road. No arrests have been made in the case.

— Zachary Butler, 19, was shot and killed at The Gates apartments in the 1400 block of Baytree Road. No arrests have been made in the case. July 15 — A shooting on Shanna Circle sent one person to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the head and torso. Lawrence Franklin, 18, and Jahnard Brooks, 18, were arrested in the case.

— A shooting on Shanna Circle sent one person to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the head and torso. Lawrence Franklin, 18, and Jahnard Brooks, 18, were arrested in the case. July 22 — An argument lead to a shooting in the 1400 block of Baytree Drive. Jabarri Brown, 23, Travvon Rutledge, 20, and Leon Gooden, 22, were arrested in the case.

— An argument lead to a shooting in the 1400 block of Baytree Drive. Jabarri Brown, 23, Travvon Rutledge, 20, and Leon Gooden, 22, were arrested in the case. August 1 — A girl suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting outside of Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, where the Valdosta High Wildcats ‘Midnight Madness’ football practice was taking place. No arrests have been made in the case.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)