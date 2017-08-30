Valdosta Rotary Supports YEA!

VALDOSTA – On behalf of the Valdosta Rotary, President Tom Gooding presented YEA! (Young Entrepreneur Academy) co-directors DeWayne and Amanda Johnson with a check for $500 to support the program.

YEA! will be launched in Lowndes County by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce in October.

Founded in 2004, YEA! has helped more than 6,000 students ages 10-18 nationwide start more than 4,000 businesses and social movements. Locally it will be organized under the umbrella of the Chamber’s SEEDS Business Resources Center.

Applications for the inaugural class are currently being taken by the Chamber. Valdosta Rotary is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs internationally that share the mission of service above self. Nearly 100 members strong, it will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2019.

Release from Valdosta Rotary