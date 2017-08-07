Valdosta Ready For A Repeat

VALDOSTA – The Wildcat’s midnight practice last week was nothing short of exciting.

After Valdosta’s 24th State Championship last year, they’re already looking for number 25. Aggression was the key for the practice. They want to hit harder and play even better this year.

The ‘Cats O-Line was opening up holes for the running back all practice long. The running game looks to be promising this year. That was their bread and butter last year.

Hunter Holt takes over the starting job at Quarterback this year after sitting behind some great athletes.

The ‘Cats travel to Cairo on August 11 for the preseason scrimmage. They tied at 22 in last year’s scrimmage. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.