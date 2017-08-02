Valdosta Police Department set new officer testing for August 26

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is holding an open testing session for anyone interested in becoming a police officer with the agency.

If you meet the requirements below, bring your identification and $15.00 cash (for scoring fee) to the City Hall Annex Building, located at 300 N. Lee Street, Valdosta, GA, on August 26, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Testing begins at 9 a.m.

Valdosta Police Department Release:

Want a challenging and rewarding career that you can be proud of? Want to help your community and make an impact on those who need your help? Always wanted a career in law enforcement? Tired of working a routine job and want variety? A career in law enforcement is for those who like to solve problems and help others. If interested, we are looking for you!

Pay and Benefits: