Valdosta police arrest five on narcotics charges

VALDOSTA – On Wednesday, August 16, 2017, Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Detectives made contact with Romel Morrison in the 1400 block of Sustella Avenue.

During an undercover operation, Morrison made arrangements to sell detectives illegal narcotics. Upon making contact with Morrison, detectives found approximately 15 grams of high grade marijuana in his vehicle, along with tools consistent with narcotic sales.

Detectives arrested Morrison for:

Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act- Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute (FELONY)

Possession of Tools During the Commission of a Crime (FELONY)

Sale of a Schedule I (Marijuana) (FELONY)

Use of a Communication Facility to in the Commission of a Felony Involving a Controlled Substance (FELONY)

On Friday, August 18, 2017, the Narcotics Unit wrapped up two investigations that they have worked on for the past few weeks, by executing two separate search warrants. Detectives had received numerous complaints from citizens about possible drug activity occurring at these two different residences in the 600 block of West Street, so they began to investigate them.

With the first search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of West Street, the unit made contact with Wayne Barrett. Barrett had five (5) active felony arrest warrants for Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act – Sale of Cocaine.

During the search warrant the unit found crack cocaine and tools that are indicative of the sale of narcotics. Barrett was transported to the Lowndes County Jail to face the five previous outstanding arrest warrants. He will additionally be charged with:

Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute (FELONY)

Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime (FELONY)

On the second search warrant in the 900 block of West Adair, narcotics detectives made contact with Andrew Lee Williams. Williams was discovered to have 8 active arrests warrants for:

2 counts of Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act -Sale of Schedule I (FELONY)

2 counts of Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act Sale of Schedule II Narcotics, (FELONY)

1 count of Use of a Communication Facility to in the Commission of a Felony Involving a Controlled Substance (FELONY)

3 counts of Possession of Narcotics with the Intent to Distribute within 1000’ of a School (FELONY)

During the search warrant detectives recovered what appeared to be various types of narcotics and tools consistent with the sale of narcotics. Williams was transported without incident to LCJ on the 8 active arrest warrants. Further warrants will be pending on the results of the laboratory testing.

Also, on August 18, 2017, Valdosta Police Narcotics Detectives responded to a residence in the 500 block of East Adair, to look for Phillip Michael Thomas and Trumaine Alfred Jackson, both of which had had active warrants for their arrest. Detectives were able to make contact with both individuals. Both were taken into custody without incident.

Phillip Michael Thomas will face:

Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act -Sale of Cocaine

Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act -Sale of Marijuana

Trumaine Alfred Jackson will face:

Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act -Sale of Cocaine

“The Valdosta Police Department is thankful for the multiple citizens that provided information to our Narcotics unit regarding the illegal drug sales in their neighborhoods. A clear statement was made by our citizens that Valdosta’s neighborhoods are for our residents and youth, – not for drug dealers. VPD is equally proud of the many man hours put forth by our Narcotics unit in all of these arrests,” Said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.