Valdosta parents arrested for leaving 3-year-old alone in hot car for 20 minutes

VALDOSTA – On 07-31-2017 at approximately 6:01 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers were dispatched to a restaurant in the 2800 block of N Ashley Street in reference to a child being left unattended in a hot vehicle.

Officers arrived on scene and made contact with a concerned citizen. The concerned citizen advised officers that a small child (later determined to be 3 years of age) had been left in a car unattended with the windows rolled up and the engine was turned off. The temperature at the time of the call was 86 degrees.

Officers made contact with the parents of the small child inside the business. The child was taken out of the vehicle immediately and Paramedics were called to the scene to examine the child. The child was uninjured.

The parents identified as 27-year-old Timothy Kelly and 30-year-old Jessica Brown advised that they knew the child was inside the vehicle but that advised it was not a problem because they had only been inside for 2 minutes. Officers made contact with the business owner who allowed them to view the inside surveillance footage.

The footage recorded both Kelly and Brown inside for 20 minutes. Kelly and Brown were taken into custody. The Division of Family and Children Services were notified about the incident. A relative responded out to the scene to take custody of the child.

Both Kelly and Brown were transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Warrants were obtained for one count of Reckless Conduct for each offender.

According to a scientific graph by San Francisco State University, the heat inside the enclosed vehicle would have risen an estimated 29 degrees within the 20 minutes the child was left inside the vehicle –with both windows rolled up and no air conditioning. The outside temperature of 86 degrees combined with the increase of 29 degrees brings the estimated temperature inside the vehicle to 115 degrees when police arrived on scene.

“The Valdosta Police Department thanks the citizen who called for emergency assistance, had she not been concerned for the child’s safety, the result could have been deadly,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

