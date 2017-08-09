Valdosta officers treated for exposure to powdery substance

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta Police officers were taken to the hospital after being exposed to white powdery substance that was found inside of a stolen vehicle.

The Valdosta Police Department says, on Sunday, a vehicle that had been reported stolen was stopped on Interstate 75 by Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies. Two VPD officers responded to the scene to conduct a follow-up investigation.

During a search of the vehicle, the officers found a baggie containing a white powdery substance and turned it over to the deputy. VPD says the substance later tested positive for Ecstasy.

Sometime after exposure to the baggie, both officers began to feel ill and were taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Officials say both officers tested negative for any signs of drug exposure and are now back at work.

VPD Captain Kari Williams said in a statement, “Over the past few years, we have seen the existence of street level drugs such as spice, bath salts and Alpha-PVP, to name a few. Existing drugs are modified to create these new drugs, and as new laws are passed to outlaw these drugs, manufacturers are creating new ones. Anyone who comes into contact with these substances truly does not know what they have and how easily they can be exposed. EMS workers, Fire, nurses and teachers are all subject to exposure. It is imperative that anyone coming into contact with a foreign substance use caution.”

(WCTV Eyewitness News)