Valdosta man assaulted by masked gunman at home

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man told police he was attacked by a masked gunman at his home early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1:56 a.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Bemiss Road in reference to a reported aggravated assault and forced entry burglary, according to incident reports.

A 52-year-old man reportedly told police a masked individual entered his residence with a gun, made threats and then struck him with the firearm, leaving visible markings, reports stated.

The incident is under investigation.

