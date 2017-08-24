Valdosta man arrested on vehicle burglary charges

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has taken a man into custody after stealing an item from a car and trying to run away from police.

29-year-old Willie Jones has been arrested by VPD and charged with theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of an officer.

Police say they received a call on Tuesday morning regarding suspicious activity by a male subject, later identified as Jones, walking in the 1200 block of Lake Drive.

According to VPD, officers responded on the scene and located Jones walking, but he refused to stop and speak with an approaching officer.

Authorities say Jones began to run from police and dropped a bag he was carrying as he entered a wooded area.

Officers found a stolen .357 pistol that was taken from a vehicle on Gornto Road. VDP then deployed a K-9 unit to find Jones.

While tracking Jones, VPD says they received a 911 call that requested emergency assistance at a private residence on the 2400 block of Westover Drive. Officers responded and arrested Jones on the scene.

Jones was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

